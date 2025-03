The Offspring – Win Tickets

X96 welcomes The Offspring back to Utah with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory Saturday September 6th at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre! Tickets on sale this Friday at LIVENATION.COM!

Tune in all week long with Radio From Hell in the mornings, and Todd Nuke ’em from 2:00pm – 6:00 pm to win tickets!

