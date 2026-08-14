The Utah State Fair 2026

The 2026 Utah State Fair is September 10th – 20th at the Utah State Fair Park!

See the full lineup of events and get your tickets NOW, click below!

Tune in all week long starting Monday, 8/17 to win tickets with Radio From Hell in the morning.

CHEERS TO 170 YEARS!

Since 1856, the Utah State Fair has been a place where families return, traditions grow, and simple moments become favorite memories. In 2026, as America marks its 250th anniversary, we’re celebrating our own milestone too: 170 years of bringing Utah together through agriculture, community, creativity, entertainment, and Fair fun. From blue ribbons and livestock barns to carnival lights, arena nights, and fair food favorites, this year is about honoring the memories that built us while making new ones together.

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X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO THE UTAH STATE FAIR. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 8/17-8/21 2026 BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 10 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS. PRIZE VALUE $80 AND PROVIDED BY DEER AEG. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.