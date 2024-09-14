The X96 INFLATION REDUCTION ACT Cash Giveaway

The bill has passed! We’re giving away $1,000 EVERY DAY TWICE A DAY with our epic cash contest!

Here’s how you can grab your share: listen for our secret cash keyword now through October 18th at 7:15AM, 10:15AM, 1:15PM, and 5:15PM Text that keyword to us at 508-777-1000, and you could be the next big winner!

It’s that simple! Whether you’re dreaming of a vacation, a shopping spree, or just some extra cash in your pocket,The X96 Inflation Reduction Act is your ticket to a grand prize!

Listen in for your chance to win this national cash contest!

CLICK HERE FOR CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE NATIONAL FALL 2024 CASH CONTEST!

