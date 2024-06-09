Win Tickets to Third Eye Blind

X96 will be giving away tickets Third Eye Blind. Between the dates of 06/10-06/14 – 2024, a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these listener call ins or a code will be announced to be texted to 33986. From these listener calls ins and text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets. Prize value $110 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.