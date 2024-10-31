Win Tickets To US Womens Hockey Vs Canada!

The USA Women’s Hockey is Taking on Canada in the Rivalry Series Happening at the Maverik Center on November 8th!

Listen all week with RFH for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

BUY TICKETS HERE

X96.3 FM will be giving away tickets to the US Vs Canada Women’s Hockey event at The Maverik Center Nov. 8. Between the dates of 11/4-11/8 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be accepted at 8776029696.. From these text entries up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $90 and provided by Maverik Center. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.