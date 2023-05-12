Utah Arts Festival – Win Tickets!

Plus tune in all week long with Radio From Hell in the mornings, and Todd Nuke ’em from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm to win your tickets!

The mission of the Utah Arts Festival is to promote the arts and enhance the quality of life in Utah through the production of an annual outdoor, multi-disciplinary event in downtown Salt Lake City. We strive to maintain the highest artistic quality in our production and programming, represent excellence among a range of artistic mediums, and promote an appreciation for fine art while encouraging innovation in the field, and supporting non-traditional, contemporary works.

The Utah Arts Festival will be held June 23-25, 2023 at Library Square from Noon to 11pm on Friday through Saturday, Noon to 9pm Sunday. A full time staff of three work year-round to produce the Festival. In addition, we engage seasonal coordinators to help plan and implement artistic programs each year. A technical staff, stage and production crews, along with more than 1,000 volunteers rounds out the personnel needed to produce the annual event.

X96 will be giving away tickets to the Utah Arts Festival. Between the dates of 5/15-5/19 2023 between 6am-6pm a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986, or a listener call in will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these text entries and listener calls, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the Utah Arts Festival. Prize value $60 and provided by the Utah Arts Festival. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to the Broadway Media Contest Rules.