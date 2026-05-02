Utah Brewer’s Guild Great Beer Mashup

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!
X96 will be giving away tickets to the Great Beer Mashup. Between the dates of 5.4-5.8 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to Lagoon. Prize value $60 and provided by The Utah Brewer’s Guild. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.