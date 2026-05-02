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Utah Brewer’s Guild Great Beer Mashup

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Poster for The Great Beer Mashup with beer mug illustration, announcing May 9th at Woodbine Food Hall and presented by Broadway Media; tickets at utahbrewersguild.org.

The Utah Brewer’s Guild invites YOU to the 2026 “Great Beer Mashup” Saturday May 9th at Woodbine Food Hall!

The Great Beer Mashup is where you can find a plethora of new collaborative beers from Utah’s most talented local craft brewers, all for your tasting pleasure.

Get tickets at UTAHBREWERSGUILD.ORG – click the link below!

 

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X96 will be giving away tickets to the Great Beer Mashup. Between the dates of 5.4-5.8 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to Lagoon. Prize value $60 and provided by The Utah Brewer’s Guild. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
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Zach Caton
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