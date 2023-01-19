Contests

Utah Travel Expo

Posted on

The Utah Travel expo is back at the Mountain America Expo Center Jan 27th and 28th. Check out the largest and longest-running travel expo in the Intermountain West with seminars, giveaways, and more. Get your tickets now!

 

Listen all week long starting Monday 1/23 to win your tickets from X96.

X96 will be giving away tickets to the Utah Travel Expo January 27th and 28th at the Mountain America Expo Center.  Between the dates of 1/23-1/27 2023 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced to be texted to 33986.  From these text entries, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets to the Utah Travel Expo.  Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.  These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

Download X96's App



Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top