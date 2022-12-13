Contests

Warehouse B – Holiday Giveaway

Let X96 and Warehouse B help you cross of your XMAS list! Listen to X96 all week long starting 12/19/2022 for your chance to enter to win one of our amazing prizes from Warehouse B! 

Warehouse B  buys great electronics from name brands and resale them at amazing prices.  These are brand name electronics. Whether someone in your life loves to get outdoors on an electric bike or scooter, create on an iPad or MacBook, maybe they love gaming, or love music on some new headphones, Warehouse B has something they will love on Christmas morning! If you’ve got empty space under the Christmas tree, or are having a hard time finding electronics that your loved ones are looking for, come down to Warehouse B!  We’ve got brand names that people want like Hover-1 hoverboards with kit, foldable electric bikes and electric scooters from Voyager, Logitech gaming headsets, iPads, Macs, MacBooks, Razer laptops and gaming gear, Beats headphones, Bose headphones, and more!

 

 

X96 will be giving away various prizes from Warehouse B.  Between the dates of 12/19 12/23 2023 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986.  From these text entries up to 20 winners will be selected to win one of various prizes.  Prizes include 1 Voyage Radius Pro E-Bike prize value $500 and 1 Warehouse B Consolation Prize (Prize value $20).  Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.  These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.  

