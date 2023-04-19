Wasatch Reptile Expo – Win Tickets

Wasatch Reptile Expo

Listen starting Saturday 4/22 to win your tickets from X96!

Expect some of the top breeders in the United States to be attending along with their AWESOME reptiles, amphibians & arachnids from around the world with everything needed to care for your animal of choice at unbelievable prices!

If you’re not interested in buying anything and are just plain curious or want to get over your fear, come see the amazing marvels of nature! Lot’s of fun for the whole family!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Wasatch Reptile Expo. Between the dates of 4/22-4/30 2023 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets to the Wasatch Reptile Expo. Prize value $40 and provided by the Wasatch Reptile Expo. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.