Wet Leg Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes Wet Leg to The Depot this September 13th! You can listen all week long to Radio From Hell for your chance to win tickets!

Buy your tickets HERE

Quickly emerging as one of the most prolific alternative groups of the last several years, Wet Leg have hit their full stride with the release of their title debut LP. Known for in-your-face guitar licks and over-the-top innuendo, Wet Leg has defined themselves as a live show that cannot be missed. Every day this week, Radio From Hell is going to give you opportunities to win yourself into this upcoming show!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Wet Leg at The Depot this September13th of 2022. Between the dates of 09/04-09/09 and between the hours of 6 AM-12AM a caller will be taken at 8776029696, or a code will be announced to be texted to 33986. From these text entries or listener call-ins, up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above events. The prize value is $100 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.

