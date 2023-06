X96 WELCOMES TONY HAWK’S VERT ALERT TO VIVINT ARENA THIS JUNE 23RD-24TH!

THIS FREE PUBLIC EVENT SHOWCASES SOME OF THE BEST SKATNG TALENT THE WORLD HAS TO OFFER

YOU CAN WIN A BOARD DECK SIGNED BY TONY HAWK BY LISTENING TO X96 ALL WEEK LONG!

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY A BOARD DECK SIGNED BY TONY HAWK FOR TONY HAWK’S VERT ALERT AT VIVINT ARENA JUNE 23RD-24TH. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 6/12-6/23 BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 6AM-12AM, A TEXT CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES UP TO 5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 BOARD DECK SIGNED BY TONY HAWK. PRIZE VALUE $250 AND PROVIDED BY UTAH SPORTS COMMISION. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.