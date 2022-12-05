Win A Flyaway To See Red Hot Chili Peppers In Las Vegas!

X96 wants to fly you to see Red Hot Chili Peppers in Las Vegas! Playing with St. Vincent this April 1st at Allegiant Stadium, you and a friend can win a pair of round-trip flights, a two-night stay on the strip, and of course, two tickets to the show as well!

Buy Your Tickets HERE When They Go On Sale This 12/09/22

Following the momentum of releasing two new albums in 2022, Red Hot Chili Peppers have proven themselves to be a multi-generational influence and will make that point made with their North American tour. To see Red Hot Chili Peppers play their original hits, both new and old, one someone else’s dime, simply listen to X96 all week long for the keyword at your chance of winning!

*The contest runs from 12/05/22 through 12/16/2022 at 11:59pm. At the conclusion of the contest, one winner will be selected at random to win for themselves and one guest of their choosing the following: a round-trip flight to Las Vegas, a pair of tickets to the show, and one hotel room on Las Vegas Strip property for two nights to be shared between the winner and their guest. The prize is valued at $2500 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply. Participants may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.

