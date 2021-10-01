Win Angels & Airwaves Tickets!

THE LIFEFORMS TOUR 2021
X96 Welcomes Angels & Airwaves and The Lifeforms Tour at The Union Event Center on October 5th, 2021!
Tom linked up with @strombo on @AppleMusic Hits to talk latest album #Lifeforms! Listen to the show here: https://t.co/BBrNi2XBQ0 pic.twitter.com/0x9qoS982N
— Angels & Airwaves (@AVABandOfficial) September 29, 2021
X96 Welcomes Angels and Airwaves: from 10/2/21 to 10/3/21 at 10, 11, 3, 5 and 8 X96 will be giving away (10) pairs of Angels and Airwaves tickets provided by Postfontaine. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules which can be found at https://broadwaymediagroup.
com/rules/.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.