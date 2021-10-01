Win Angels & Airwaves Tickets!

THE LIFEFORMS TOUR 2021

X96 Welcomes Angels & Airwaves and The Lifeforms Tour at The Union Event Center on October 5th, 2021!

X96 Welcomes Angels and Airwaves: from 10/2/21 to 10/3/21 at 10, 11, 3, 5 and 8 X96 will be giving away (10) pairs of Angels and Airwaves tickets provided by Postfontaine. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules which can be found at https://broadwaymediagroup. com/rules/.