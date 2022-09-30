Win Paramore Tickets on the X96 App

Win Tickets to Paramore at The Great Saltair

No doubt that you’ve heard by now that Paramore is coming to The Great Saltair. They also released their first new song in 5 years and announced a new album, “This is Why” out on February 10th! Here is your chance to go for free, but you can only do it on the X96 app for iOS or Android. It’s the only way you can enter to win. Aside from that, the app has some charming features like streaming X96, listening to Radio From Hell on demand, and setting song reminders so you never miss when we play Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” (guffaw, guffaw).

Hurry and download and enter now! We will draw the winner on Monday, October 4th at noon!

Download the app and get entered now!

*This contest runs from 9/30/22 through 10/3/22 at noon. Participants can enter via the official entry form on the X96 app for iOS and Android. On 10/3/22 at noon, one winner will be drawn at random to win two tickets to see Paramore at The Great Saltair on October 4th, 2022. Tickets are provided by Atlantic Records and are valued at approximately $78 each. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.

