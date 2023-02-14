Win Tickets to All Time Low from X96!

X96 welcomes All Time Low to The Union on May 24th!
Listen to Radio From Hell all this next week for your chance to win tickets!
Buy Your Tickets HERE
All Time Low have come quite a way since its inception in 2003. From hundreds of millions of hits for “Dear Maria, Count Me In” to the release of their latest album, Wake Up, Sunshine, they are now taking their life’s work to Salt Lake City this May 24th!
Listen to X96 all this next week with RFH and participate in either Frank Chryst Presents: They’re Fine They’re Just Fine or Beat Gina for your opportunity to see All Time Low for free!