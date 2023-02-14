Win Tickets to All Time Low from X96!

X96 welcomes All Time Low to The Union on May 24th!

Listen to Radio From Hell all this next week for your chance to win tickets!

Buy Your Tickets HERE

All Time Low have come quite a way since its inception in 2003. From hundreds of millions of hits for “Dear Maria, Count Me In” to the release of their latest album, Wake Up, Sunshine, they are now taking their life’s work to Salt Lake City this May 24th!

Listen to X96 all this next week with RFH and participate in either Frank Chryst Presents: They’re Fine They’re Just Fine or Beat Gina for your opportunity to see All Time Low for free!

More X96 Contests Here

X96 will be giving away All Time Low tickets for 05/24 at The Union. Between the dates of 02/20/23 and 02/24/23, between the hours of 6 am-12 am a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a random caller will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these text entries and calls, up to 10 winners per duration will be selected to receive a pair of tickets. Prize value $100 and provided by Postfontaine. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.