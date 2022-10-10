Win Tickets to Castle of Chaos!

X96 welcomes Castle of Chaos back for another haunting Halloween season! Listen to Todd Nuke’Em during the drive home and to Nick Davis at night to win tickets!
X96 will be giving away tickets to Castle of Chaos 2022. Between the dates of 10/10-10/14 between 2PM-2AM Monday-Friday during regular broadcasting hours, a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to Castle of Chaos valid for the 2022 season. Prize value $100 and provided by Fear Factory. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
