Win Tickets to Dirty Heads

Between the dates of 3/27-3/31 2023 X96 will be giving away tickets to Dirty Heads June 17th at Island Glow at The Granary Live. Between 6am-12am, Monday-Friday during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries and call-ins, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $125 and provided by Live Nite Events. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.