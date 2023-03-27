Contests

Win Tickets to Dirty Heads

Posted on

X96 welcomes the Dirty Heads to the Granary Live this upcoming June 17th!

 

Purchase Your Tickets Here!

 

 

You can win tickets all week long by listening to Radio From Hell in the mornings and to Corey O’Brien at night!

 

Between the dates of 3/27-3/31 2023 X96 will be giving away tickets to Dirty Heads June 17th at Island Glow at The Granary Live. Between 6am-12am, Monday-Friday during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries and call-ins, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $125 and provided by Live Nite Events. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
