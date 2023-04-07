Win Tickets to Fall Out Boy

X96 welcomes FALL OUT BOY Friday July 7th with Bring Me The Horizon. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com!
Listen all week long 4/10-4/21 weekdays with Radio From Hell to win your tickets!
GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy is set to hit the road this summer with their 2023 headline tour So Much For (Tour) Dust. The 25+ date North American trek will kick off with a show of epic proportions at Chicago’s famed Wrigley Field on June 21 before continuing through cities like St. Louis, Dallas, Phoenix, Atlanta, Toronto, and concluding in Camden, NJ on August 6.
Between the dates of 4/10-4/21 X96 will be giving away tickets to Fall Out Boy. Between the dates of 4/10-4/21 from 6am-10am a listener call in will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $110 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may recieve up to messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.