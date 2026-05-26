Contests

Win Tickets to Fork Fest

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X96 welcomes Fork Fest back for 2026 June 12th – 13th at Art Dye Park in American Fork

For tickets and info click the link below

 

June 12-13, 2026

Art Dye Park, American Fork, UT

Fork Fest is back for YEAR 9 Friday and Saturday June 12 and 13. Utah’s biggest local music festival. 3 stages and 31 bands. Enjoy food trucks, art, a vendor village, bounce houses. Tickets are only $35. Kids 11 and Under are free.

Friday, June 12 – Firelight Kickoff

MONKEYGRINDER, BOOK ON TAPE WORM, JAY WILLIAM HENDERSON, EMILY BROWN, LOCALS COVER LOCALS (Various Artists)

  • Gate opens at 5:00 pm. Kickoff event runs from 6:00 pm until 10:30 pm.
  • No FREE child ticket can be used for access to the Firelight Kickoff. Every attendee except infants (Age 0-2) will need a ticket.

Saturday, June 13 – Fork Fest

NEON TREES, JOSHUA JAMES, FICTIONIST, PARLOR HAWK, NORTHER (Pre-TM&TF), EYES LIPS EYES, S2COOL, CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP, THE MIGHTY SEQUOYAH, JENN BLOSIL, RYAN INNES, THE MELLONS, STRANGE FAMILIA, JOHN WHITE, NO SUCH ANIMAL, DEBRA FOTHERINGHAM, TIMMY THE TEETH, JAKDEL, THE PENNY CANDIES, SUSIE BROWN, BLEU GRAVE, AURHE, ORCAMIND, ATLAS SLAVE, COVE GOVE, VICIOUS BEAT (SOUNDHOUSE)

  • Gate opens at 11:45 am. Festival runs from 12:00 pm to 10:30 pm.
  • Ages 11 & under are FREE, but a FREE child ticket can only be reserved with an accompanying Adult GA Ticket. No FREE child ticket can be used to enter VIP.

 

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Fork Fest. Between the dates of 5.26-6/8 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to Fork Fest. Prize value approx $160 and provided by Fork Fest. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
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Zach Caton
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