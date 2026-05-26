Win Tickets to Fork Fest

June 12-13, 2026

Art Dye Park, American Fork, UT

Fork Fest is back for YEAR 9 Friday and Saturday June 12 and 13. Utah’s biggest local music festival. 3 stages and 31 bands. Enjoy food trucks, art, a vendor village, bounce houses. Tickets are only $35. Kids 11 and Under are free.

Friday, June 12 – Firelight Kickoff

MONKEYGRINDER, BOOK ON TAPE WORM, JAY WILLIAM HENDERSON, EMILY BROWN, LOCALS COVER LOCALS (Various Artists)

Gate opens at 5:00 pm. Kickoff event runs from 6:00 pm until 10:30 pm.

No FREE child ticket can be used for access to the Firelight Kickoff. Every attendee except infants (Age 0-2) will need a ticket.

Saturday, June 13 – Fork Fest

NEON TREES, JOSHUA JAMES, FICTIONIST, PARLOR HAWK, NORTHER (Pre-TM&TF), EYES LIPS EYES, S2COOL, CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP, THE MIGHTY SEQUOYAH, JENN BLOSIL, RYAN INNES, THE MELLONS, STRANGE FAMILIA, JOHN WHITE, NO SUCH ANIMAL, DEBRA FOTHERINGHAM, TIMMY THE TEETH, JAKDEL, THE PENNY CANDIES, SUSIE BROWN, BLEU GRAVE, AURHE, ORCAMIND, ATLAS SLAVE, COVE GOVE, VICIOUS BEAT (SOUNDHOUSE)