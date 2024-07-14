Win Tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks

X96 WELCOMES HOT WHEELS MONSTER TRUCKS TO THE MAVERIK CENTER THIS AUGUST 10TH & 11TH!

BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE

You can listen to Radio From Hell all week long for your chance to win tickets!

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

First Name Last Name Zipcode Date of Birth Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

X96 will be giving away tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks at the Maverik Center for 08/10/24 and/or 08/11/24. Between the dates of 7/15-7/19 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $120 and provided by Maverik Center. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.