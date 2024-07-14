Contests

Win Tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks

Posted on

X96 WELCOMES HOT WHEELS MONSTER TRUCKS TO THE MAVERIK CENTER THIS AUGUST 10TH & 11TH!

 

 

 

BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE

 

You can listen to Radio From Hell all week long for your chance to win tickets!

 

FIND MORE X96 CONTESTS

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks at the Maverik Center for 08/10/24 and/or 08/11/24. Between the dates of 7/15-7/19 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $120 and provided by Maverik Center. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top