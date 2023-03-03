Contests

Win Tickets to International Sportsmen’s Expo 2023

X96 welcomes the International Sportsmen’s Expo to Mountain America Expo Center March 16-19! Listen all week long to WIN tickets! Tickets on sale now at SportsExpos.com!

 

 

Join us March 16-19 for Utah’s largest fishing, hunting and outdoor celebration for the entire family!

Buy products, research and book your next outdoor adventure in Utah, the West, Alaska, Canada, Mexico and even Africa.

Learn from the experts at the Adventure Theater, and don’t miss the expanded Utah Outdoor Youth Fair, indoors. Catch and release a trout, climb a rock wall, see live raptors, shoot and cast, play games, and make things, too!

 

X96 will be giving away tickets to the International Sportsmen’s Expo March 16-19th. Between the dates of 3/4-3/17 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 20 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
