Win Tickets to Muse and Evanescence

X96 welcomes MUSE live at Vivint Arena on April 20th, 2023!

Muse and Evanescence will be one of the biggest concerts of next year. Listen to X96 all week starting Monday, October 3rd through the 7th for your chance to tickets to the Salt Lake show.

If you win those tickets, you’ll qualify to win a flyaway, including airfare and hotel, to see Muse and Evanescence in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on April 8th!

The presale starts Thursday, October 6th with code HALLOWEEN at Ticketmaster.com!

*This contest runs from 10/3/22 through 10/7/22 at noon. Participants can enter via text message by texting the announced keyword to 33986. This will happen four times a day, randomly, each day during the contest period. At each contest instance, one winner will be drawn at random to win a pair of tickets to see Muse on April 20, 2023, at Vivint Arena valued at approximately $79 and provided by Q Prime. On October 10, 2022, one winner from all the winners of tickets to the Salt Lake Muse concert will be compiled after which one will be drawn at random to win a trip to Las Vegas on April 8, 2023, to see Muse at T-Mobile Arena. The winner of this prize will receive round-trip airfare from Salt Lake to Las Vegas valued at approximately $1,000, hotel accommodations valued at approximately $356, and tickets to the concert valued at approximately $79 each. All prizes are provided by Q Prime. Regarding texting to enter this contest: message and data rates may apply and participants may receive up to 2 msgs/request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.