Win Tickets to Pierce The Veil this June 28th!

X96 welcomes Pierce The Veil & The Used to The Complex this June 28th!

For event info and a link to purchase tickets, click HERE

Back and bigger than ever with their new release of their album, The Jaws of Life, Pierce the Veil is rounding their way for their North American tour to Salt Lake City. If you would like to see them perform live, listen to Corey O’Brien all this week for your chance to win tickets!

More X96 Contests Here

X96 wil be giving away Pierce The Veil tickets for 06/28/23 at The Complex. Between the dates of 03/13/23 and 03/24/23, between the hours of 6am-12am a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a random caller will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these text entries and calls, up to 10 winners per duration will be selected to receive a pair of tickets to the show mentioned above. Prize value at $110 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.