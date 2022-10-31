Win Tickets to See Ben Rector!

X96 welcomes the The Big Gig with Ben Rector to The Union this November 10th for a concert benefit event for the American Cancer Society!

Buy your tickets HERE!

This event is focused on providing financial support to our local Hope Lodge which is celebrating 7 years of providing cost-free lodging to cancer patients traveling to Salt Lake City for treatment! You can see famous pop-pianist Ben Rector and help support local Utahns in need at the same time! Get your chance to win tickets to the show by listening for the keyword that will be handed out every day this week on air, or purchase your own by clicking on the link for Ben Rector tickets above!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Ben Rector at The Union this 11/10/22. Between the dates of 10/31-11/04 2022, between the hours of 6AM and 2AM Monday – Friday during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize Provided by Live Nites. Prize value $80. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

