Win Tickets to Skinny Puppy!

X96 welcomes Skinny Puppy to the Depot this upcoming May 4th! Listen to X96 all week long for the text-to-win keyword for your chance to win tickets!

Known for their incredibly unique dark-industrial sound, Skinny Puppy is bringing their all for their ‘Final Tour’ which includes a stop by Salt Lake City to play music from their entire catalogue. If you would like to see the experimental music group for yourself, either listen to X96 all week long for a text-to-win keyword for your own shot at winning a pair of tickets, or click on the link above to purchase them right now!

X96 will be giving away Skinny Puppy tickets for 05/04 at The Depot. Between the dates of 02/13/23 and 02/24/23, between the hours of 6 am-12 am a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a random caller will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these text entries and calls, up to 10 winners per duration will be selected to receive a pair of tickets. Prize value $75. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.