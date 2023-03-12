Win Tickets to the Kilby Block Party! May 12th – 14th

X96 presents the Kilby Block Party to the Utah State Fairgrounds this May 12th-14th!

The Kilby Block Party has established itself as the go-to music event of the Salt Lake Valley in just the last few years. This three-day festival is returning yet again and this time including some big names like The Strokes, Pavement, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels and so much more, including local acts like ‘The Moss’!

Needless to say, this is going to be the must-see act of the year! If you’re itching to get your hands on some tickets to this ginormous soiree, listen all this next week to X96 for your chance to win!

You can win a pair of three-day passes by tuning in to Todd Nuke’Em and Nick Davis every night this week!

For event info and a link to purchase tickets, click HERE

X96 will be giving away Kilby Court Block Party 3-day weekend general passes for 05/12-05/14 at The Utah State Fairgrounds. Between the dates of 03/13/23 and 03/17/23, between the hours of 6 am-12 am a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a random caller will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these text entries and calls, up to 20 winners per duration will be selected to receive a pair of 3-day weekend passes. Prize value $418. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.