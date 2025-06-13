Win Tickets To The Monster Jam World Finals!

For the first time ever, the Monster Jam World Finals are coming to Rice Eccles Stadium on July 4th and 5th!

Champions will be crowned and legends made when Salt Lake City becomes the 5th host city for the annual Monster Jam World Finals® marquee event! Featuring the biggest event of the season with the largest collection of trucks and drivers ever to visit “The State of Sport”, Monster Jam World Finals XXIV, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, will be roaring through Rice-Eccles Stadium on July 4 & 5, 2025.

The biggest Monster Jam® event of the year brings in fans from all over the globe to see some of the best trucks and world-class drivers compete for a total of four championships in JCB Racing, BKT Freestyle, Lucas Oil High Jump, and Utah Sports Commission 2 Wheel Skills competitions. Bring the whole family and start the 4th of July holiday weekend with all-out racing, pulse-pounding stunts, big air, and unbelievable wow moments as the world’s best drivers compete for a World Championship.

THE ROAD TO WORLD FINALS!

Monster Jam’s annual trademark event wraps up the 2025 competition season with the six Series Champions from the Stadium, Arena, and International Series receiving an automatic bid to Monster Jam World Finals XXIV for the JCB Racing and BKT Freestyle competitions – with these top athletes now officially announced as the first batch of Main Event qualifiers during the recent Monster Jam World Finals 2025: Selection Show.

Tyler Menninga (Grave Digger ® ) – Stadium Series East Champion

) – Stadium Series East Champion Tristan England (JCB DIGatronä) – Stadium Series West Champion

Blake Granger (Monster Mutt® Dalmatian) – Arena Series East Champion & International Series Champion

First ever Dual Series Champion in one year!

Weston Anderson (Grave Digger®) – Arena Series West Champion

Marking Weston’s 4th straight Arena Series Championship!

Jon Zimmer Jr. (Terminal Velocity) – Arena Series Central Champion

Zimmer is the first independent driver to win a Monster Jam series championship!

Additional Main Event competitors have also been announced along with Lucas Oil High Jump, Utah Sports Commission 2 Wheel Skills, and JCB Last Chance Qualifier Competitors – check MonsterJam.com for the full competitors line-up.

TWO EXCLUSIVE STUNT EVENTS!

Always a highly anticipated experience for fans exclusively at the World Finals events, for the first time ever, Monster Jam World Finals XXIV will feature TWO unforgettable gravity-defying stunts expected to wow in “The State of Sport”! Friday night fans will be surprised with an epic stunt shrouded in secrecy that will open World Finals weekend featuring an exclusive new truck reveal; more details to be announced soon. Then more action slated for Saturday, fans will be treated to an incredible stunt inspired by Spin Master’s “JCB SmashBot,” showcasing 2023 World Finals Racing Champion and 2025 Stadium Series West Champion Tristan England driving JCB DIGatron!

TRACK REVEAL

One of the elements that makes Monster Jam World Finals the biggest Monster Jam event of the year is the special track created specifically for this season-capping event, designed only for Rice-Eccles Stadium, home of the University of Utah Utes college football team. This year’s unique JCB Racing track starts on top of the pod, then goes up into the stands before coming back down onto the track. After going through the straightaway, the Monster Jam trucks will have to make a hard turn before heading back up into the stands one more time and hit big air across the finish line. Check out the animated track map video here.

EXPERT JUDGES PANEL

This year, the expert judges panel will consist of five professionals; their collective score will account for 75% of a competitor’s 2 Wheel Skills and Freestyle score. Fans will contribute the remaining 25% by scoring via JudgesZone.com. The first three expert judges have been announced, with two others to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Dennis Anderson – 4-time Monster Jam World Finals champion, Monster Jam Hall of Fame member, and creator of Grave Digger

Tom Meents – 14-time Monster Jam World Finals champion, World Record Holder for the Longest Stoppie (Nose Wheelie), and current Professor of Monster Jam University ®

Heavy D – Utah native; star, creator, and producer of Diesel Brothers, Discovery Channel’s hit show; and 2019 Monster Jam Rookie of the Year

WHEN: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Event Time – 7:00 PM Qualifying and Last Chance Qualifer (LCQ) JCB LCQ Bracket Qualifying Racing Bracket Qualifying

Pit Party open from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Monster Jam Awards Ceremony



NOTE: Thursday activities are separate ticketed event; must have Main Event ticket or Weekend Pass purchased to add this upsell experience

Friday, July 4 , 2025

Event Time – 6:30 PM



Pit Party open from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM The largest Pit Party of the year Monster Jam World Finals Night 1 Kickoff Stunt @ 6:15 PM Utah Sports Commission 2 Wheel Skills (8 trucks competing) JCB Racing Competition (12 truck bracket – winner moves to Saturday Championship Race) BKT Freestyle Competition (12 trucks; trucks are different than the 12 in Racing) 4 th of July Fireworks Spectacular presented by VetTix



Saturday, July 5 , 2025

Event Time – 6:30 PM

Pit Party open from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM The largest Pit Party of the year Monster Jam World Finals Night 2 Kickoff Stunt @ 6:15 PM Lucas Oil High Jump Competition (8 trucks competing) JCB Racing Championship (12 truck bracket; Friday Night winner vs Saturday Night winner for Racing Championship) BKT Freestyle Championship (12 truck bracket; highest score between Friday & Saturday winner for Freestyle Championship)



WHERE: Rice-Eccles Stadium – 451 S. 1400 East Salt Lake City, UT 84112

