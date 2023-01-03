Win Tickets to the Utah Auto Expo!

X96 welcomes the Utah International Auto Expo to the Mountain American Exposition Center this January 13th-16th! Listen to Todd Nuke’Em and Corey O’Brien all week long to win tickets!

Buy Your Tickets HERE!

Making its way back to the Mountain America Exposition Center, the Utah International Auto Expo continues to be the hub of all things automotive-related with another yearly display of the latest cars, trucks and SUVs. To see these for yourself, and even be able to test drive a few, purchase tickets by clicking on the link above or listen to X96 all week long for your chance to win tickets!

X96 will be giving away Utah Auto Expo Tickets for 01/13-01/16 at The Mountain America Exposition Center. Between the dates of 01/02/23 and 01/06/23, between the hours of 6am-10am a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a random caller will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these text entries and calls, up to 15 winnesr per duration will be selected to receive a pair of Utah Auto Expo tickets. Prize value $20. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.