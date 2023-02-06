Win Tickets to Thrice!

X96 welcomes Thrice to The Union this June 13th! Listen to Marci in the mid-day and to Nick Davis at night for your chance to win tickets!

On a whole new momentum with their new original album Horizons/East and re-release their biggest LP The Artist in the Ambulance – Revisited, Thrice is returning to the Beehive State to play at the Union this June 13th! If you would like some tickets, either wait for them to go on sale or listen to Marci all this week or Nick Davis in the second half of the week!

X96 will be giving away Thrice tickets for 06/23 at The Union. Between the dates of 02/06/23 and 02/10/23, between the hours of 6 am-12am a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a random caller will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these text entries and calls, up to 8 winners per duration will be selected to receive a pair of tickets to Ministry. Prize value $100. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.