Win Tickets to Utah Is For Lovers

X96 WELCOMES UTAH IS FOR LOVERS TO THE GRANARY LIVE THIS JULY 21ST!

 

 

FEATURING NAMES LIKE ALKALINE TRIO, HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS, PLAIN WHITE T’S AND SO MUCH MORE!

 

BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE

LISTEN FOR THE DIFFERENT DAILY TEXT-TO-WIN KEYWORD ALL WEEK LONG FOR YOUR CHANCE AT SCORING FREE TICKETS!

 

X96 will be giving away tickets to Utah Is For Lovers music festival. Between the dates of 6/26-7/7 between 6am-12am a code will be announced to be texted to 33986, or a listener call-in will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these text entries and listener calls ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $120 and provided by Live Nite Events. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s contest rules. 
