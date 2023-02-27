Contests

Win tickets to Weezer from X96

X96 welcomes Weezer with Spoon and White Reaper live at the Great Saltair Amphitheater August 27th. Listen to X96 all week long to win your tickets! Tickets on sale March 3rd at LiveNation.com!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Weezer at the Great Saltair Amphitheater August 27th. Between the dates of 2/28-3/10 2023 between the hours of 6am-6pm during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced to be texted to shortcode 33986 or a listener call-in will be taken at 877-602-9696.  From these text entries and listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair each of tickets to the above show. Prize value $120 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
