Win tickets to WWE

Great news for wrestling fans: WWE SmackDown and Saturday Night’s Main Event are taking over the Delta Center in Salt Lake City for a thrilling two-night event. On Friday, October 31, 2025, SmackDown returns to the arena for what promises to be a high-octane Halloween-night edition.
X96
X96 is Utah's Original Alternative. It is self-aware. It is ingrained. It plays bands like Panic! at the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Cure, and Muse. It's part of a healthy diet and it's why native Utahns are so stout and stalwart. Listen and become part of it and it will become part of you.