X96 KORN and Evanescence Ticket Giveaway

X96 Presents KORN and EVANESCENCE to The Complex this September 9th! Listen in the afternoons and evenings to Corey O’Brien and Nick Davis for your chance to win tickets!
Finding worldwide recognition from the debut self-titled album, KORN has elevated their international success since then by winning two Grammys and selling nearly 40 million albums all over the world. Many know them for their biggest hit, “Freak On a Leash”, but are still turning out new hits with their latest LP release of Requiem. If you would like to see KORN perform live onstage with Evanescence at The Complex this September 9th, listen to Corey O’Brien and Nick Davis all week long for your chance to win tickets!