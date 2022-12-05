X96 LoungeX | All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth

X96 LoungeX Returns to send off 2022!

After a few years, we’re happy to announce that X96 LoungeX is back. This time we are featuring All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth performing acoustic in an undisclosed location. Only 50 people will win admittance into this exclusive performance.

To enter, text LOW to 33986*

If you win a spot we’ll let you know this week and we’ll even let you bring a friend.

More X96 Contests

*The contest runs from 12/01/22 through 12/06/2022 at noon. At the conclusion of the contest, 25 winners will be selected at random to win entrance for themselves and a guest to an acoustic performance from Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low at an undisclosed location. The prize has no cash value and is provided by Elektra Records. Message and data rates may apply. Participants may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.

Download X96's App