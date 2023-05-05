X96 Mother’s Day Giveaway

X96 has your Mother’s Day shopping covered, with great gift giveaways for Mom (or for YOU, we don’t judge!) all week long at 8:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 5:00 PM! Listen daily to win a prize from one of our great Mother’s Day sponsors! PLUS enter to win below for our Grand Prize – one of EACH of our daily prizes!







MONDAY 5/8 – Win a pair of Lagoon Tickets

Enjoy Mother’s Day at LAGOON on Sunday, May 14th. Bring your mom for special pricing of only $74.95 + tax when you buy two or more passes only Sunday, May 14th just mention Mother’s Day at the ticket window or buy online using promo code MOTHER23!

TUESDAY 5/9 – Win a Gift Certificate to Homecoming Southern Kitchen!

Home of the best chicken & biscuits in the city! Treat your mom to Mother’s Day Brunch! Located on the corner of 2nd South & West Temple!

WEDNESDAY 5/10 – Win a gift card to Limb Jewelers!

Celebrate the moms in your life with a token of love from Limb Jewelers. They have glamorous gifts to fit any budget. Visit LimbJewelers.com.

THURSDAY 5/11 – Win a $100 Gift Card to Living Spaces!

Hurry in for your chance to save at the LIving Spaces’ Memorial Day Event! Something for every home – inside and out!

FRIDAY 5/12 Win a $50 Maverik Gift Card! Adventure’s First Stop!

Between the dates of 5/8-5/12 2023 X96 will be giving away various prizes. At approximately 8AM, 1PM, AND 5PM a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, on or after 5/12, up to 3 winners will be pulled per day to receive 1 of the daily prizes. These prizes and their values are as follows. 1 Pair of Lagoon Tickets prize value $150 and provided by Lagoon. Homecoming Southern Kitchen Gift Certificate prize value $50 and provided by Homecoming Southern Kitchen. Limb Jewelers Gift Card prize value $100 and provided by Limb Jewelers. Living Spaces Gift Card prize value $100 and provided by Living Spaces. Maverik Gift Card prize value $50 and provided by Broadway Media. Additionally an online contest will be hosted on X96.COM. Participants in this online contest will be entered to win a Grand Prize package including one of each of the daily prizes. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.