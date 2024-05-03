Contests

X96 Mother’s Day Giveaways 2024 – Powered by Harmons

Posted on

Harmons and X96 has your Mother’s Day shopping covered (we know you forgot, it’s ok)!

 

Tune in all week long at 8AM, 1PM, and 5PM to win a prize from one of our amazing Mother’s Day sponsors! Plus enter below to win the X96 Mother’s Day grand prize, one of each daily prize and a $250 Harmons Gift Card!

Daily prizes are as follows-

Monday 5/6 – 2 tickets to Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Rice-Eccles Stadium 5/11

Tuesday 5/7 – $100 Gift Certificate to Limb Jewelers 

Limb Jewelers is your Mother’s Day destination with something for every budget. Located in Midvale and LimbJewelers.com!

Wednesday 5/8 – 4 Tickets to the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Shell-ebrate the moms in your life at the Living Planet Aquariums first-ever Mother’s Day brunch this Sunday! Reserve now at livingplanetaquarium.org!

Thursday 5/9 – 2 Tickets to Lagoon

Enjoy Mother’s Day at Lagoon! Bring mom for special pricing of only 74.95! Plus the first 200 moms through the gate receive a special gift from Lagoon!

FIND MORE X96 CONTESTS!

X96 will be giving away various prizes. Between the dates of 5/6-5/9 2024 during regular broadcast entries a keyword will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 3 winners will be selected to receive 1 daily prize. Prizes are as follows: 2 Tickets to Monster Energy AMA Supercross prize value $90 and provided by AMA Supercross. 1 $100 gift certificate to Limb Jewelers provided by Limb Jewelers. 4 tickets to the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium prize value $120 and provided by Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. 2 Tickets to Lagoon prize value $145 and provided by Lagoon. On or after 5/9/24 one grand prize winner will be selected to receive one of each of the above prizes and one $250 gift certificate to Harmons. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 Messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
Related Items:
To Top