X96 Presents Alt J & Portgual. The Man Ticket Giveaway

X96 Presents Alt-J and Portugal The Man at the UCCU Center this April 5th! To win last-minute tickets, listen late nights with Nick Davis all week long! For more details and ticket links, visit X96.com!

Striking gold with their first big hit of “Breezeblocks”, Alt-J have cemented themselves as major players of the indie rock movement of the 2010’s, and have continued that momentum to push out amazing LP’s like their latest release of The Dream (2021). Alt-J now finds themselves in a moment of new realization by exploring different sounds, as made apparent with new singles such as “U&ME” and their other recent hit, “Hard Drive Gold”. If you would like to catch them playing with Portugal. The Man at the UCCU Center this April 5th, either click the purchasing link above or listen to X96 late night every day this week for your chance to win ticket!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Alt-J & Portugal. The Man at the UCCU Center for 04/05/2022. Between 3/28/22 and 4/1/22 and between the hours of 9pm and 2am during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on air to be texted to shortcode 33986. From these text entries, on or after 3/28/22 up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $120 and provided by PostFontaine. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.