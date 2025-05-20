X96 Presents Blue October October 25th at The Union!

Special X96 Presale – Thursday 5/22 10:00AM – 10:00PM

Tickets on sale Friday May 23 – click here for yours!

Tune in all week long with Radio From Hell starting Tuesday 5/20 to win your tickets to see Blue October live at The Union!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Blue October. Between the dates of 5/20-5/30 2025 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these listener call ins or text to win entries up to 5 winners will be selected at random to receive 1 pair of tickets, on or after 2/28. Prize provided by LIVE NATION and valued at approx $120. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to two messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.