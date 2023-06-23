X96 presents Neon Trees live at The Complex October 7th! Tickets on sale Friday 6/23 at TheComplexSLC.com!
Plus tune in with X96 all week long starting Monday 6/26 with Radio From Hell in the mornings, and Todd Nuke ’em on your drive home to WIN your tickets!
Neon Trees back in Utah at The Complex Saturday October 7th!
Neon Trees, known for their infectious energy and chart-topping hits, have captivated audiences around the globe with their unique blend of rock, pop, and new wave influences. With their unmistakable sound and charismatic stage presence, the band has risen to prominence over the years, becoming one of the most celebrated acts in the music industry.
Formed in 2005, Neon Trees comprises the exceptional talents of lead vocalist Tyler Glenn, guitarist Chris Allen, bassist Branden Campbell, and drummer Elaine Bradley. Their breakthrough single “Animal” skyrocketed up the charts in 2010, paving the way for numerous other hits, including “Everybody Talks,” “Sleeping with a Friend,” and “Lessons in Love (All Day, All Night).” Catch them live at The Complex SLC Saturday October 7th! Tickets on sale Friday 6/23, secure your spot!
Neon Trees
The Favorite Daze Tour
Doors: 6:30pm
Show: 7:30pm
Tickets go on sale Friday 6/23 at 10am
https://tickets.thecomplexslc.com/event/neon-trees/tag/cslc
And at all Graywhale Stores
FIND MORE X96 CONTESTS!