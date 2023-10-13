X96 Presents – The Moss @ Kilby Court

X96 presents The Moss live at Kilby Court Tuesday October 31st with Blue Rain Boots! Tickets are SOLD OUT! Wanna win a pair? Tune in with RFH in the mornings and Nick Davis at night all week starting Monday 10/16!
WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!
X96 will be giving away tickets to The Moss at Kilby Court. Between the dates of 10/23 – 10/27 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these text entries or listener call ins up to 15 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $40 and provided by S&S. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.