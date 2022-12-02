X96 X-Days of Xmas 2022 Presented by Traeger

CELEBRATE The X96 X-Days of Xmas!

POWERED BY TRAEGER GRILLS!

The holidays are here and we want to give back with the X96 X-Days of Xmas! For the next two weeks, X96 is giving you our X Days of Xmas! Listen all week long at 9:00AM, 1:00PM, and 5:00PM for the keyword and text it to 33986 for your chance to win prizes from some of the amazing places around Utah:

MONDAY 12/5 – $100 Gift Card from Limb Jewelers

TUESDAY 12/6 – $100 Gift Card from Marine Products

WEDNESDAY 12/7 – $100 Gift Card from Smith and Edwards

THURSDAY 12/8 – $100 Gift Card from Sportsman’s Warehouse

FRIDAY 12/9 – Family 4 pack of tickets to The Living Planet Aquarium

MONDAY 12/12 – $50 Gift Card from Maverik

TUESDAY 12/13 – $50 Gift Card from Maverik

WEDNESDAY 12/14 – 4 Tickets to any Hansen Dome or Northrop Grumman IMA Theatre show and a gift from Clark Planetarium

THURSDAY 12/15 – Traeger Grills Wireless Bluetooth “Meater” Meat Thermometer

FRIDAY 12/16 – Trusolace Body Contouring Package

And enter to win the X96 X-Days of Xmas GRAND PRIZE – one of each of our daily prizes and a Traeger Ironwood 650 Grill below!

X96 will be giving away various prizes. Between the dates of 12/5 – 12/16 2022 at approximately 7pm, 1pm, an 5pm a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 30 winners will be selected per day to receive 1 of each daily prize. Prize occurrences are as follows. 12/5 $100 Limb Jewelers Gift Card. 12/6 $100 Marine Products Gift Card. 12/7 $100 Smith and Edwards Gift Card. 12/8 $100 Sportsman’s Warehouse Gift Card. 12/9 Living Planet Aquarium 4 pack of tickets (prize value $100). 12/12 $50 Maverik Gift Card. 12/13 $50 Maverik Gift Card. 12/14 4 tickets to any Hansen Dome or Northrop Grumman Imax Theatre show plus a Mini Plasma Globe, Lunar Nightlight, Glowing 3-D Solar System, or Groovy Lava Lamp from Clark Planetarium (Prize value $65.95) 12/15 Traeger “Meater” Thermometer (Prize value $110). 12/16 TruSolace Body Contouring Package ($400 value). Additionally a digital Aptivada contest will be hosted on X96.COM until 12/16. On or after 12/16 one Aptivada contest winner will be selected to receive 1 Traeger “Ironwood 650” Grill ($1400 Value). Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

