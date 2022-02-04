X96’s 5-Days of Valentine’s – Presented by Harmons

It’s nearly Valentines and X96 has your Valentines shopping covered, whether it’s for your sweetheart or for you! Listen all week starting 2/7 for your chance to win some LOVELY prizes from our sponsors. You could win from Elixir Lounge , Eccles Theater’s SLASH, featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Limb Jewelers, or Harmon’s Grocery!
Radio from Hell, Todd Nuke ’em, and Corey O’brien all have the magic keywords, so tune in and let X96 handle your Valentines Day shopping!
Also, ENTER BELOW for your chance to win the Grand Prize, You get to take home ALL the daily prizes! Starting 2/7/22
The “5 days of valentines” sweepstakes runs from 2/7/22 through 2/11/22. Each day during the contest, a keyword will be announced on-air for participants to enter by texting that specific keyword to the shortcode 33986. On each occasion, one winner will be drawn from all entries to win that day’s specific prize. The designated prizes will be given out on the following days: 2/7/22 Elixir Lounge gift certificate valued at approximately $50 and provided by Elixir Lounge, 2/8/22 a1 pair of Eccles Slash tickets, approximate value $100 and provided by Eccles Theater, 2/9/22 a $50 Limb Jeweler gift card valued at $50, 12/10/22 and 12/11/22 a $50 Harmon’s gift certificate provided by Harmon’s. Message and data rates apply. Participants may receive up to 2 messages per entry request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.
