Dexter Cancelled But Could Get Prequel

Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter

Despite becoming the most-watched series in the premium cabler’s history, “Dexter: New Blood” is not getting a second season. TV Line says Showtime has officially canceled the revival, even though it averaged eight million weekly viewers when it aired in 2021 and 2022.

A ‘YOUNG DEXTER’ series is in the early works at Showtime. (Source: https://t.co/agQykZ0ALP) pic.twitter.com/WWfkRgLXlV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 31, 2023

The finale was the biggest Showtime finale in more than eight years. Reports indicate that very early talks have taken place about a possible prequel series.

