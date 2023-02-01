Entertainment

Dexter Cancelled But Could Get Prequel

Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter

Despite becoming the most-watched series in the premium cabler’s history, “Dexter: New Blood” is not getting a second season. TV Line says Showtime has officially canceled the revival, even though it averaged eight million weekly viewers when it aired in 2021 and 2022.

The finale was the biggest Showtime finale in more than eight years. Reports indicate that very early talks have taken place about a possible prequel series.

