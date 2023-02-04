Entertainment

Gladiator 2 Has a Release Date

Russel Crow | Shutterrstock

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 has been given a 2024 release date from Paramount. The movie will be out on November 22nd.

Paul Mescal is in negotiations to star in the film as Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, and the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus.

David Scarpa is writing the script, and Scott will produce the film with Michael Pruss. The first Gladiator was very successful, grossing $460 million at the box office.

It also earned 11 Oscar nominations.

