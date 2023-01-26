Is HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Getting a Season 2?

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey | Shutterstock

Are you hoping to see more of HBO’s “The Last of Us?” According to Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, it’s up to HBO. “It’s down to the guys at HBO,” Ramsey said to the BBC. “There’s nothing confirmed yet, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey says season 2 is ‘likely’ “If people keep watching, I think [a second series] is pretty likely. It’s down to the guys at HBO.” “There’s nothing confirmed yet so we’ll have to wait and see.”#TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/qR9uLGELbH — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) January 25, 2023

There’s a good chance, though, since the series has done well with critics and ratings just after two episodes. The series is based on the 2013 PlayStation game of the same name and stars Ramsey and Pedro Pascal.

More X96 Entertainment News