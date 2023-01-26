Entertainment

Is HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Getting a Season 2?

Posted on
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey | Shutterstock

Are you hoping to see more of HBO’s “The Last of Us?” According to Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, it’s up to HBO. “It’s down to the guys at HBO,” Ramsey said to the BBC. “There’s nothing confirmed yet, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

There’s a good chance, though, since the series has done well with critics and ratings just after two episodes. The series is based on the 2013 PlayStation game of the same name and stars Ramsey and Pedro Pascal.

More X96 Entertainment News

Download X96's App



Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top