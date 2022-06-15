Celebrity

‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Missing After Fleeing Rehab

Bam Margera is missing

Authorities are on the lookout for Bam Margera, ‘Jackass’ star and pro skateboarder, after he was told he wasn’t allowed to leave and bolted out of a rehab center in Florida.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, the manager of the facility said that Bam was unhappy with their service and wanted to leave.

Bam was under a court order and was not allowed to leave the facility without authorization.

He drove away in a black sedan and ‘did not appear to be a danger to himself or others.’

