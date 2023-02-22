Liam Neeson Thought Taken Speech Was Corny

Liam Neeson did not originally like his iconic speech in the movie “Taken.” The 2008 film feature’s the actor’s character promising to stop at nothing to save his daughter from a kidnapping in Paris.
Neeson’s monologue became one of the most quoted lines in recent movie history, but he called it “corny” saying, “I certainly did sound scary, but I thought it was corny. It was a cornball. I really did feel that. It’s nice to be proven wrong.”
In his iconic speech, Neeson’s character says, “I don’t know who you are. I don’t know what you want. If you are looking for ransom I can tell you I don’t have money, but what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long career.”