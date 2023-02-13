Michael Keaton Brings Back Batman…Finally!

Michael Keaton | Shutterstock

Michael Keaton is back as Batman. In the new trailer for “The Flash,” the character attempts to travel back in time to prevent his mother’s murder. Instead, he ends up wreaking havoc on the timeline and reintroducing Michael Keaton’s version of Batman.

Together with Ben Affleck’s Batman, they face Michael Shannon’s General Zod, who returns from 2013’s Man of Steel. The cast also features Ron Livingston as Flash’s dad, Henry, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Antje Traue as Faora-U, Zod’s second-in-command.

The flick will be in theaters on June 16th.

