Netflix Making A ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show

Shutterstock

Want to be in Squid Game?

A real-life Squid Game – minus the gruesome deaths, we hope – is coming to Netflix.

The network is making a reality competition series titled Squid Game: The Challenge, where 456 people will compete for a $4.56 million cash prize.

Interested in competing? You can sign up at SquidGameCasting.com.

Squid Game is Netflix’s most-watched show ever, and was officially greenlit for Season 2 this week.

Netflix announces new Squid Game reality series with $4.5m cash prize https://t.co/8j7PX7KwdY — Independent Arts (@IndyArts) June 15, 2022

What kind of events would you like to see in Squid Game: The Challenge? Does making a real game show undercut the entire point of Squid Game?

Of course…Mr. Beast kind of already beat them to it…

More X96 Entertainment News