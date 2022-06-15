Entertainment

Netflix Making A ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show

Posted on
Shutterstock

Want to be in Squid Game?

A real-life Squid Game – minus the gruesome deaths, we hope – is coming to Netflix.

The network is making a reality competition series titled Squid Game: The Challenge, where 456 people will compete for a $4.56 million cash prize.

Interested in competing? You can sign up at SquidGameCasting.com.

Squid Game is Netflix’s most-watched show ever, and was officially greenlit for Season 2 this week.

What kind of events would you like to see in Squid Game: The Challenge? Does making a real game show undercut the entire point of Squid Game?

Of course…Mr. Beast kind of already beat them to it…

More X96 Entertainment News

Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Download X96's App



Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top